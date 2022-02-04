Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following counties, in central Georgia, Butts. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Jackson. In west central Georgia, Harris, Lamar, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot and Upson. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of heavy rainfall will move across portions of north and central Georgia overnight and into Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are expected on near saturated soils. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&