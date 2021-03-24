For the first time in 67 years, the complete beauty of the historic Butts County Courthouse can be seen from all angles without any interference, as the three massive magnolia trees that were planted on the grounds were taken down earlier this week.
The trees, which were on the corners of Oak and Third streets, Oak and Second streets, and North Mulberry and Second streets, were planted by the Magnolia Garden Club in 1954.
Butts County determined the trees needed to be removed after it was found that their roots had done major damage to the courthouse foundation and pipes. The cost to repair the damage to the courthouse foundation and pipes was almost $200,000, andthe city also had to replace some of its infrastructure around the courthouse due to root damage.
The county is considering replacing the trees with a deciduous tree such as a maple that would have beautiful color during the fall and a nice green canopy during spring and summer. They are also considering placing at least one type of evergreen that would work as a Christmas tree during the holiday season and could be decorated and strung with lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.