On Saturday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Potato Creek Beekeepers Club will be presenting a seven-part Beekeeping Short Course at the Spalding County Extension Office.
Topics to be covered range from "Meet the Honeybee," covering basic bee biology and the history of beekeeping, to "Issues Facing the Beekeeper," covering honeybee health and disease control, with other topics such as "Hive Manipulation" and "Honey Extraction."
“It really thrills me to be able to teach something I truly love”, said club president David McLeod, “even more so when we have so many willing to learn about our bees."
Those interested in attending this event may register by contacting the Spalding County
Extension Office at 770-467-4225. Cost is $25 to pre-register or $30 on the day of the course, and includes a complimentary one-year membership in the club.
The Spalding County Extension Office is located at 835 Memorial Dr. in Griffin. Doors open at 7am.
Potato Creek Beekeepers Club started in August of 2014. They meet locally at the Spalding
County Extension Office on the third Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m. to promote the art of beekeeping. Potato Creek Beekeepers serves all beekeeping communities south of Atlanta through north Macon.
If you would like more information, please contact David McLeod at 678-967-5069, or email georgiawildifeservices@gmail.com.
