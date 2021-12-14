The Butts County School System unveiled its newest tool in the effort to improve literacy in the county on Dec. 9 — the BCSS Express — a mobile library that is really much more of a mobile instructional space complete with a meal distribution area, WIFI, Chromebooks, interior and exterior learning spaces, books, and puppets.
Funding for the customized school bus came from the $3.9 million L4GA (Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia) grant the school system received in 2020 to support literacy in the community for the next five years. Other plans for the grant, which equals $783,465 a year for five years, include a book a month for children ages birth to 5 years, and providing every teacher with a classroom library.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson presented the BCSS Express to a special group of guests at the Rufus Adams Auditorium — representatives from each of the elementary and middle school student advisory groups. He gave a little bit of the history of the literacy effort in the county to the students.
“About six years ago we began the process of determining how we can improve literacy throughout our school district and our community,” said Simpson. “Improving literacy is a multi-faceted, complex challenge for communities all across our nation and the world.
“We developed a Literacy Taskforce and we had our first meeting a little over two years ago. We had about 70 community members who showed up and wanted to join this effort to build a community of strong readers in Butts County. As it relates to childhood literacy, we know it starts with a strong foundation.
“We began with this idea of creating a mobile library to be a link between the community and the schools, to be a link between the community and the library, and to make sure that we were intentional about building a visible literacy campaign.”
Simpson said the bus project began almost two years ago, but that the pandemic threatened to shut it down until members of the community stepped in to help.
“This is a really special tool,” he said. “It represents a lot of collaboration. We started out two years ago with the bus and a blank slate, then came up with the theme for the wrap, and then the pandemic hit, and it put the brakes on things. Our high school construction class was working on it and it put a hold on it. T&M Trailer Sales stepped in and helped.
“A lot of local talent went into developing the theme that went into the wrap, and I want to thank Sheriff Gary Long. He actually paid for the bus to be wrapped.
“Brian Worley did the interior of the bus for us. When you step inside, it will take your breath away. It is beautiful. United Way, Central Georgia EMC and Dollar General have donated books.
“The vision for this bus is that it will be on the road throughout the summers,” Simpson added. “It serves a dual purpose. We can do our summer feeding program out of the back of the bus and serve meals out of the back. We can do parent education courses, a myriad of activities where we teach lessons, and we can do a little theater in the bus with a puppet show set up in the back. It will be a visible sign of the priority this county has placed on literacy.”
Following the presentation, everyone went outside for a Butts County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting for the bus, followed by a mini-lesson for the students, who sat on roll-up mats under an awning attached to the bus, followed by tours of the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.