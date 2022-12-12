An arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 14 automobile accident that killed Jackson couple Kevin Sims and Christain ”Cece” Webb Sims. The accident occurred on Ga. Highway 36 East in Lamar County.
Faith Alexis Hill, 22, of Barnesville has been charged with two counts of second degree vehicular homicide. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 and released later that day on a $7,000 bond. Second degree vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor charge.
“For me, I can’t say that it helps,” said Jasmine Andrews, Sims’ sister, of Hill’s arrest. “I don’t really want anyone to go through the pain that we are going through. Nothing will really ease the pain.”
The Sims family would, however, like for Hill to reach out to them.
“Our family just wants for her to reach out and say she’s sorry and that she didn’t know what she was doing,” Andrews said. “Just write us a letter and apologize.”
The Sims’ were both Jackson High School graduates, with Cece graduating in 2003 and Kevin in 2004. They were married in 2016.
Kevin Sims was a musician known as Kd-coppa who was signed at A.M.B. Records. He was also involved in youth sports leagues and known as a peacemaker in the Butts County community.
Andrews said hearing stories about Kevin and Cece helps her family heal.
“I have received so many Facebook messages and texts that I can’t reply to them all,” Andrews said. “And, we can’t thank the pastors at Abundant Life Church enough for reaching out and offering the use of their church and choir for the service.”
Notes of encouragement or gifts can be sent to Christian Sim’s family at 135 Levi Barnes Road, Jackson, Ga. 30233. Notes and gifts for Kevin Sims’ family should be sent to 249 Walker St., Jackson, Ga. 30233.
The Sims collectively leave behind five children ranging in age from 5 to 16.
“They don’t know what they are feeling, and they are just numb,” said Andrews of her niece and nephews. “It takes a lot of prayer to heal. Today I might be feeling well, but tomorrow I might not. Above all, please keep us lifted in prayer.”
Those who wish to donate financially to help the Sims' children may do so through two Go Fund Me pages; The Legacy of Kevin and Christain Sims and The Legacy of Kevin and Cece Sims. Cash App donations may be sent to $ShellSims.
Andrews shares the following statement from the Sims family.
“We would like to take a moment to sincerely thank each and everyone for the love and support that has been shown during this very challenging and emotional time. The loss of Christain and Kevin Sims has impacted so many in our community, but the outpouring of care and concern for our family, especially the children, has not gone unnoticed. We are forever grateful for every act of kindness. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. Again, thank you all so much!”