An arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 14 automobile accident that killed Jackson couple Kevin Sims and Christain ”Cece” Webb Sims. The accident occurred on Ga. Highway 36 East in Lamar County.

Faith Alexis Hill, 22, of Barnesville has been charged with two counts of second degree vehicular homicide. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 and released later that day on a $7,000 bond. Second degree vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor charge.

