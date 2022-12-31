JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties.
“We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Jones says the program’s barn kitties and kommunity kitties are cats the local animal control picks up.
“They call them nuisance cats, but they are really just stray cats that someone doesn’t want in their yard,” she said. “Feral and stray are not the same thing. A stray can be feral or friendly. The barn kitties program is for feral cats, the ones that don’t want to be touched. They won’t hurt you. They also won’t come to you.”
Before Klassy Kats of Butts County was established, the local animal control was forced to euthanize feral cats, she said. After looking at the number of feral cats coming into animal control, Klassy Kats began making a concerted effort to start the barn cat program.
“Now we have them fixed, vaccinated, tested for feline AIDS and leukemia and chipped. Then we make them adoptable as barn kitties,” she said.
The barn kitties application is a little different than the standard cat adoption application. To adopt barn kitties, applicants must have enough acreage (about 3 acres), have a place for the cats to be acclimated to the outdoor environment before they are released and agree to feed the cats.
And, they have to agree to adopt two cats as barn kitties must be adopted as pairs. The traditional cat adoption fee is $70; barn kitties cost $40 each to adopt.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We only adopt out a pair or more so the cats have some stability,” explains Jones. “They have already been moved from where they were trapped over to animal control and then to the area where we keep the feral cats. It’s just a lot of adjustment for them.”
Jones said most people who adopt barn kitties keep them in a kennel for two weeks and then release them. “We have one lady acclimating two on her screen porch,” she said.
When it comes to using barn cats for pest control, Jones says a lady from Gay adopted two sets of barn kitties to control the rats on her property.
“She raises a lot of chickens, and she had tons of rats getting into the chicken feed,” Jones said. “She said she had 30 pairs of rat eyes staring at her from under the pen. Now, after adopting two sets of our barn kitties, she has no rats.”
Jones says the best thing for the feral cats would be to “catch them, fix them and release them where they were found.” This is defined as a trap, neuter, return (TNR) program. When the cats are released, their right ear is tipped as a visual indicator that the cat has been neutered.
“The best thing is definitely not to run around and scoop up all the feral cats,” she said. “And, we don’t have the funding to fix every feral cat we find, but we can educate people. Our hope is that we can cut down on the number of cats we have to rehome and focus more on helping people fix their own cats.”
The Help End Local Pet Overpopulation (HELP) Spay and Neuter Clinic, Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) and Jazz Paws of Jonesboro all offer discount spay and neuter packages for feral cats.
For more information about Klassy Kats, see their website at klassykatsofbc.com or follow them on social media.