Barbara Ayers, a special education teacher at Henderson Middle School, received the Extra-Mile Employee Recognition Award from the Butts County Board of Education during its meeting on Feb. 11. Ayers was nominated by HMS Principal Caressa Gordon for her patience, understanding, dedication and generosity. “She works hard with her group of special need students who require unique instruction to make sure all of their personal education needs are met.” Ayers is shown (left) receiving her award from Butts County Board of Education member Kelly Strickland Raney (District 3).
Barbara Ayers receives Extra-Mile Employee Recognition Award
