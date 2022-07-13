JACKSON — Butts County Leisure Services is hosting a Back to School Bash July 23.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Department of Leisure Services, 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson.
Free school supplies will be given away. Two proofs of residency are required and children must be present to receive supplies.
The bash is open to Butts County residents only.
The first day of school is Aug. 3. Parents can visit their child’s school website to get a complete 2022-23 school supply list.
