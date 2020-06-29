The Butts County Life Enrichment Team (LET) will host a Back to School Bash with free school supplies on Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 12p.m. at Jackson United Methodist Church, 409 East Third Street in Jackson.
This will be a drive-through events, with families urged to stay in their cars. Two proofs of residency are required and children must be present in the vehicle.
LET is anticipating serving 600 children and is still in need of school supplies to give away in the book bags. They are also on the hunt for funding opportunities in order to be able to supply each student with a thermometer.
Organizations and individuals who would like to donate physical items can drop them off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays at the LET office at 151 N. Mimosa Lane in Jackson. Those who would like to to make a monetary contribution can make checks payable to Life Enrichment Team and mail them to:
Life Enrichment Team
P.O. Box 976
Jackson, GA 30233
