On Tuesday, Jan. 18, members of the Azalea Garden Club watched herbalist Sheila Looman create a natural soap from oils and herbs. Looman used her home-grown lavender to scent the soap, and she gave each attendee a sachet of dried lavender, explaining its restful, calming effect.
Cheryl Hilderbrand reviewed the mission and projects of the Jackson Arts Council and announced the group’s latest project: a fundraising Art of the Garden Tour on May 21. Janie Carmichael named the six local gardeners who will welcome visitors to their backyard sanctuaries. Carmichael noted that the tour will include a shade garden, a deer resistant garden, a classic southern garden, a neglected garden that is being revived, a fruit, vegetable, and flower family compound, and a modern country farmstead with pass along plants and metal garden accents.
President Emma Chapman’s business meeting included a discussion of the city of Jackson’s Arbor Day celebration. The group agreed to participate in the event. Chapman also shared the club’s recognition in Garden Gateways Magazine for their work on the Visitor’s Center’s Blue Star Highway marker. Blue Star Highways are designated by the Federal Government and the National Garden Clubs to commemorate and honor members of our nation’s armed forces. Jackson’s local monument had faded, but the Azalea Club worked with other Jackson garden clubs to have it restored.
Ten of the members present brought plant specimens from their yards, including Dottie McMichael’s first daffodil of the year. Looman and Chapman provided soup, bread, fruit and dessert.
Looman’s Celestial Blessings products are available at the Big Chief Grocery in the Village at Indian Springs.
Tickets for Art Council’s May 21 Art of the Garden Tour will be available in April at Collier’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, Gold Lion Farm, and the Jackson-Butts County Library.
