It will be a step back in time when Cameron Wood sits down at the historic Steinway & Sons grand piano at Jackson Presbyterian Church Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jackson native and recent honors graduate from Mercer University will present a solo classical piano concert featuring major works by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Debussy that were composed before the piano was even built — and it is more than a century old.

“These works will demonstrate the techniques and tones that demanded the masterful construction of the high-quality Steinway & Sons pianos that were built in the 1920s,” Wood said, adding that she is “excited to be coming back to Jackson to share a concert there.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.