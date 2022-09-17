It will be a step back in time when Cameron Wood sits down at the historic Steinway & Sons grand piano at Jackson Presbyterian Church Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jackson native and recent honors graduate from Mercer University will present a solo classical piano concert featuring major works by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Debussy that were composed before the piano was even built — and it is more than a century old.
“These works will demonstrate the techniques and tones that demanded the masterful construction of the high-quality Steinway & Sons pianos that were built in the 1920s,” Wood said, adding that she is “excited to be coming back to Jackson to share a concert there.”
The concert is at 2 p.m. at the church, which is located at 240 N. Oak St. in Jackson. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 each; free to children 12 and younger. A reception will follow the hour-long event.
Wood was just 4 when her father started teaching her how to play the piano. Jason Wood, an airline pilot who had just taken piano lessons himself, wanted all three of his young children to learn to play. He taught them on a Yamaha electric piano, and while his sons Connor, now 24, and Ross, 19, still play from time to time, it was his daughter Cameron, 22, who made it her life’s passion.
As the daughter of Jason Wood, who lives in Jackson, and Kelly Wood of Griffin, Cameron Wood grew up home-schooled by her father, completing her high school education before graduating in May with honors from Mercer University in Macon.
“At 4, I was learning the absolute beginner basics of the piano with the little workbooks and the typical stuff kids do,” Cameron Wood said. “It’s almost like ever since I started, I always wanted to do it. It’s hard to think of a time when I was playing the piano and didn’t want to do it. I’ve just always known I wanted to play the piano.”
From those earliest lessons, the student soon surpassed the teacher. Wood began studying piano on her own and then at 16, with Mercer’s Dr. Ian Altman. She was still a young girl when she began attending piano camp each summer in Texas. Her last years in high school were dual enrollment at Gordon State College. Then it was off to Mercer where she would win numerous honors and accolades for her musical talents.
Wood received her bachelor of music degree in piano performance and composition certificate at Mercer’s Townsend School of Music. During her college years, she studied piano with Altman and Giuliano Graniti, as well as voice from Marie Roberts; composition from Dr. Christopher Schmitz; organ from Dr. Jack Mitchener and instrumental and choral conducting from Dr. Douglas Hill and Dr. Stanley Roberts.
The Jackson native received the highest ranking from the Georgia Music Teachers Association, “Outstanding Performer” from 2019-2021 and then “Award of Excellence” in 2022. She won the Mu Phi Epsilon South-East District Piano Competition. She was also invited to play solo piano in many prestigious concerts at the Townsend School of Music, such as the Honor’s Recital, Kaleidoscope recitals, Music Teachers National Association Reaccreditation Recital and homecoming recitals, as well as performing with students from the McDuffie Center for Strings. Wood graduated summa cum laude from Mercer in May and received three top awards: Excellence in Performance, General Excellence in Music and Excellence in Academics. She also sang in two of the university’s choirs, Mercer Singers and Women’s Chamber Choir, and is a former president of Mu Phi Epsilon. Wood is proficient on the piano, both acoustic and electric guitar, electric bass and the organ.
Still just a young woman, Wood has already had a number of early career highlights, including being the opening act for Otis Redding III’s and T. Graham Brown’s shared performance at a concert in Forsyth; accompanying Dr. Mark Butler from Florida State University at a choral event at the Douglas Theater in Macon; hosting a solo piano benefit concert in Jackson for the non-profit Hope Renewed in Guatemala and accompanying high school vocalists at Large Group Performance Evaluation competitions. She continues to accompany students on the piano who are involved in performance competitions throughout the region.
Surprisingly, Wood also loves rock music. Beginning as early as high school, she played in rock bands in the area, including her years in Macon, and says she is known by many for her classical music and her affinity for the rock band Queen.
“I gravitated toward classical music when I was younger, but my favorite band around high school was the band Queen,” she said. “I love to pull out the piano parts of their songs and play that. I played classical and their songs and that’s what people kind of knew me for. I love their music and thought it was unique. I was just drawn to it and clicked with their style.
“I took guitar lessons with Bobby Hall, and he has a rock band program, so I played with him. It was classic rock and a lot of fun.”
Bobby Hall and his wife Emily are the owners of The Halls of Music, founded in 2012, in Macon which offers instrument instruction and voice lessons, as well as performances and concerts along with providing musicians for events, such as weddings and parties. Wood has played in bands with Emily Hall and is now a teacher for the organization. Wood teaches students of all ages, including offering private voice lessons. Wood studied opera for a year with Marie Roberts in Macon.
In addition to teaching, Wood is also the worship leader for High Point Church in Macon and continues to play with the McDuffie Center for Strings. She is planning to continue her education and hopes to get her master’s degree in music and do a further study in classical piano performance. Also a songwriter, Wood has been writing original music.
“I had to put that on pause, but I am writing a pop rock song for somebody who commissioned me lately,” she added. “I actually have a composition certification and did three years of composition study.” She does both the music and the words for her original songs.
“In the future, a little down the road, something I’d love to do is a pop rock album,” Wood said. “It would probably be about life and things life-related like being in love with somebody, even just a relationship with God — based on what people live through in life.”
Right now she is busy with her music career and enjoys hiking and playing a little soccer when she gets a chance. Wood grew up playing soccer for Butts County recreation teams. She said she is looking forward to the upcoming concert at Jackson Presbyterian Church and playing on the historic piano.
“It’s a 1920s Steinway grand piano and one of the biggest things is the keys are still made of ivory, which is not legal to do anymore,” Wood said. “The keys have a unique touch and sound... It’s very different. It’s got a beautiful sound. This is going to be completely classical and the idea is since this piano being a grand piano, this is the music that would have been popular back in the 1920s. I’ll be showcasing what you would probably have heard someone playing on that piano.”
