Jackson High School FFA member Autumn Roland recently placed 6th out of 22 participants in the Area 3 FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Event. The event was held virtually at Jackson High School on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Event provides agricultural education students the opportunity to present a speech they prepare in the allowed time to a panel of judges. Once their presentation is complete, they respond to questions from the judges and are scored individually by each judge.
Roland, a 10th grader, is the daughter of Stacey and Shane Roland of Jackson. Brandy Austin is Jackson High School’s FFA advisor.
The FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Event is sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau as a special project of the Georgia FFA Foundation.
FFA is a national organization of over 449,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
