Authorities identify the final victim in the Surfside collapse, ending a month-long search and recovery operation

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUTTS...NORTHEASTERN LAMAR...NORTHWESTERN MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN SPALDING COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT... At 733 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Goggins, or near Barnesville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Barnesville, Milner, Aldora, High Falls State Park, Liberty Hill, Goggins, Collier, Johnstonville and Chappel Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH