FLOVILLA — The spirituality of the springs, sounds of drums and rattles accompanied by the singing of the Muscogee Nation will come together as an appreciation of the past and celebration of the future during the 32nd Annual Native American Festival.
“The festival will celebrate the native peoples’ heritage and the merging of many cultures over the years in the Village at Indian Springs,” said Frankie Willis, president of the Butts County Historical Society. The days will also serve as “accidental learning” for children in attendance, she said.
The festival will include native foods and arts and crafts as well as museum and log cabin tours.
Willis said she and fellow Historical Society organizers have worked to ensure information presented on the history of the area and the Native Americans who inhabited the area is as authentic as possible.
Striving to achieve such authenticity led Willis to visit with the Chief of the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. The tribe, also known as Creek Indians, lived in Butts County and the area around Indian Springs State Park.
The celebration will include a live Native American encampment, fire starting demonstration and a lesson in hide tanning. Attendees will also learn how to throw an atlati, also known as a spear.
Willis said her visit with the chief helped ensure the Muscogee Nation will be depicted properly.
“As the Historical Society, we’re here to present the facts of history while keeping it accurately preserved,” Willis said.
She said the festival will not only be an opportunity to learn about Indian Springs and its inhabitants, but to have a good time while doing so.
“The area brings out the fun in you,” she said. “There’s something for everyone out here.”
The festival will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indian Spring Hotel, 1807 Ga. Highway 42 South in Flovilla.
Entry fees are $5 for adults, $3 for school children and free for pre-school kids.
