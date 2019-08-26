Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler on Thursday said Atlanta set records in July for both the size of its labor force and number of employed residents.
Atlanta, according to preliminary numbers, added employed residents and labor force in July while the unemployment rate fell, state labor officials said. Unemployment claims also rose in July across the 29-county metropolitan statistical area.
“July was another solid month for Georgia,” Butler said. “The state numbers were strong and many of our local communities added to their labor force, which was badly needed. Many areas of the state also increased the number of employed residents. Georgia continues to head in the right direction.”
Counties included in the MSA are Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding and Walton.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7%. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.6%. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8%.
Rates fell across 12 of Georgia’s 14 MSAs.
In Atlanta, the unemployment rate fell in July, decreasing by 0.2 percentage points to settle at 3.5%. A year ago, the rate was 4%.
Atlanta ended July with 2.84 million jobs, labor officials said. That’s a decrease of about 2,100 in July. Jobs climbed by nearly 60,000 as compared to a year ago.
The labor force increased in July by 6,935 to reach 3.09 million — a new record for the region. That number is up by 16,152 from the total of July 2018.
Atlanta ended July with 2.99 million employed residents — another record high, labor officials said. The number climbed by 13,366 in July and was up by 20,085 over July 2018’s total.
The number of unemployment claims went up in July by about 26% and were down by about 1% from the same period last year.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor's online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 46,840 active job postings in metro Atlanta for July.
