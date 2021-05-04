HAMPTON — Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted its final weekend of “playing in the dirt” with Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) racing last Saturday, May 1. The Atlanta Super TT marked Progressive AFT’s debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Atlanta Super TT took the basic formula of a traditional dirt track TT, which generally includes one right-hand turn and a jump, and kicked it up a notch. The track featured the inclusion of an extended pavement section that allow racers to do battle on the famed quad-oval’s start/finish straightaway.
Motorsports legend Travis Pastrana took part in an attempt to add a Progressive American Flat Track victory to his slam-dunk Hall of Fame résumé. He raced in AFT Singles competition aboard the #199 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F, and made it into the main event, but finished out of the money.
AFT racing is divided into three classes of motorcycles — Singles, which are 450cc offroad bikes; Production Twins, which are twin cylinder street bikes with 649-800cc engines; and Mission Super Twins, which are twin cylinder bikes with 650-900cc engines. Each class held qualifying, then two Semi races, and a Main Event.
Estenson Racing was unbeatable at the Atlanta Super TT, making history as the first team and manufacturer to win every class at a Progressive AFT round. J.D. Beach won the Mission SuperTwins Main Event, while Dallas Daniels won in both the AFT Production Twins class and in AFT Singles.
AFT Production Twins
♦ Semi 1 Winner — Dallas Daniels
♦ Semi 2 Winner — Johnny Lewis
♦ Main Event Winner — Dallas Daniels
2nd Place — Dalton Gauthier
3rd Place — Dan Bromley
AFT Singles
♦ Semi 1 Winner — Ferran Cardus (Dallas Daniels finished 2nd and Travis Pastrana finished 7th to advance to the Main Event)
♦ Semi 2 Winner — Michael Rush
♦ Main Event Winner — Dallas Daniel
2nd Place — Michael Rush (also an Estenson Racing rider)
3rd Place — Ferran Cardus
Mission Super Twins
♦ Semi 1 Winner — J.D. Beach
♦ Semi 2 Winner — Briar Bauman
♦ Main Event Winner — J.D. Beach
2nd Place — Jarod Vanderkooi
3rd — Briar Bauman
