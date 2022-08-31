Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis is unabashed in using rap lyrics in prosecuting her cases, repeatedly defending the practice in recent months, but it is a tactic hip-hop artists have decried as a racist double standard for years.

In May, following the arrests of Atlanta's Young Thug and Gunna, a 56-count indictment showed Willis, who helms the Fulton County prosecutor's office, included the artists' lyrics among sweeping allegations they violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Among those cited were the Thugger lyrics, "I'm prepared to take them down" and "I never killed anybody but I got something to do with that body."

CNN's Amy Simonson, Dave Alsup and Leah Asmelash contributed to this report.

