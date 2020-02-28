FORSYTH – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from Ventures Guns & Stuff in Forsyth. ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward up to $5,000.
"We take this crime very seriously," said SAC (Special Agent in Charge) Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible."
This theft of 12 firearms occurred on December 26, 2019, from Ventures Guns & Stuff at 564 N. Lee Street in Forsyth. These firearms pose a potential danger to citizens, communities, and quality of life. ATF is soliciting the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for this crime.
This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.
ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction in violent crimes involving firearms and regulation of the firearms industry. More information on ATF can be found at www.atf.gov.
