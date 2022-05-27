At least four people were killed and two others were injured Thursday night after a house exploded in a borough near Philadelphia, officials said.
Two other people were unaccounted for following the home explosion, Pottstown borough manager Justin Keller said during a news conference.
First-responders were called to the house just after 8 p.m., and multiple agencies were investigating the scene about 40 miles north of Philadelphia.
Keller declined to answer questions regarding the ages of the victims at this time. It's also unclear what caused the explosion.
Local agencies, Pennsylvania State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) officials were on the scene of the explosion late Thursday investigating the cause, said Keller.
