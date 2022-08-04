At least 14 people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a nightclub in Thailand, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub, a one-story building in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok and about 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Pattaya City, a popular tourist resort destination, Thai police said.

