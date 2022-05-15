At least one person is dead and four are critically injured after a shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the sheriff's department.
"All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet. "One victim is deceased at the scene."
Another person has minor injuries, according to the tweet.
The shooting occurred at the Geneva Presbyterian Church and a suspect was detained at the scene, the department said.
"We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," an earlier tweet said.
The Orange County Fire Authority is also helping to treat patients.
"Our FF/PM's (firefighters/paramedics) are on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients. Updates will follow," a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office is "actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement."
"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," Newsom said in a tweet.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
