The Mimosa Garden Club met on Jan. 13 at the Brickery, with Melinda McLarnon hosting.
To open the meeting, member Bonnie Standard shared a quince blossom from her garden, as well as an inspirational poem.
After a brief business meeting, Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts President Cheryl Hilderbrand gave an overview of the arts council’s mission, highlighted some service projects, and talked about how the Garden Tour fits into the council’s goals.
Arts Council member Janie Carmichael shared specific information about the council’s “Art of the Garden Tour,” set for May 21, and asked the garden club members for help in making it successful. In addition to touring six local gardens, artistically designed by the individual homeowners, a local artist will be in each garden to share his or her work.
