JACKSON — For three hours only on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts will open the doors of the Historic Courthouse Art Center for a special pop-up Valentine Show.
Four artists will offer Valentine pieces that Kathrine Allen calls, “Just right for a special friend or yourself!” Allen is curating the show for the Arts Council.
In addition to Allen, Kyle Osvog, Christopher Carpentino, and Barry Gregg will be a part of the pop-up show.
Allen, a local mixed media artist, will offer small acrylic paintings on watercolor paper from a new series she calls “Love Letters to a Little Town.”
“This summer is my 25th year of living in Jackson. I thought I would celebrate by painting it,” she said.
Jeweler Christopher Carpentino from Savannah will share modern metal jewelry in his signature mid-century designs.
Kyle Osvog’s handmade ceramic containers will be offered for sale. Allen says Osvog’s work is “perfect for a Valentine bouquet, or for that gardener in your life.”
Ceramic artist Barry Gregg is the fourth member of the quartet of artists. He will bring along a variety of his ceramic critters and friends.
Long time Fine Arts Festival Chair Pam Stevenson commented that “Over the years, these four artists have been crowd favorites. I am very happy that they are coming together for this special Valentine art show.”
Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Durden said, “I am excited to have such talented artists displaying their beautiful work in the Butts County Welcome Center. We hope local citizens as well as those visiting our community will stop by and enjoy this show.”
For updates and previews of these artists and their work, check out Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts and Jackson Progress-Argus on Facebook. Jacksonartcouncil is on Instagram.