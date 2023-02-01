JACKSON — For three hours only on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts will open the doors of the Historic Courthouse Art Center for a special pop-up Valentine Show.

Four artists will offer Valentine pieces that Kathrine Allen calls, “Just right for a special friend or yourself!” Allen is curating the show for the Arts Council.

