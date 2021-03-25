FORSYTH - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office made a trio of arrests over the past two weeks in connection with multiple cases of the theft of catalytic converters. The three arrested include a man from Jackson, a man from Hampton, and a man from Michigan.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Mar. 8, investigators received information regarding the thefts of catalytic converters that led to solving three thefts of catalytic converters cases in Bibb County, one case in Jones County and one theft of two catalytic converters in the city of Forsyth.
Shawn Allen Grant, 36, of Lansing, Mich., was arrested by the Sheriff's Office for the thefts in Forsyth. He has been charged with two counts of felony theft by taking and one count of misdemeanor theft by taking. Bibb and Jones counties have also taken out warrants for his arrest on their respective cases.
On Monday, Mar. 15, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding multiple catalytic converters stolen from a home on Teagle Road. On Friday, Mar. 19, investigators arrested Victor Shawn Bowen, 57, of Jackson for the theft of seven catalytic converters. Bowen was charged with seven counts of felony theft by taking, and three counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.
On Tuesday, Mar. 16, investigators arrested Branden Wilson. 25, of Hampton, as a result of an undercover sting operation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office. Wilson has been charges with one count of unlawful purchase of secondary metals and one count of purchase by recycler of secondary metals without proper registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.