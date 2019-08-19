Two suspects believed to have held up a Milledgeville convenience store were caught after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that began in Butts County and reached speeds of 100 mph.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Ga. Highway 16 near Dean Patrick Road Sunday morning around 9:14 a.m. The vehicle was clocked at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone, he said.
Before reaching Interstate 75, Long said, the chase reached 100 mph.
Once on I-75, a Georgia State Patrol trooper joined the chase and attempted a maneuver aimed at immobilizing the vehicle near Jonesboro Road. But the driver regained control after striking a wall and continued to flee.
"My sergeant conducted the second P.I.T. maneuver and the vehicle spun out of control and came to a stop. One male was taken into custody immediately and the other male subject fled across all lanes of traffic when he was chased down and apprehended by a Locust Grove police officer," Long said.
The suspects' identities were not immediately released, but Long said hours earlier, the pair are suspected of an armed robbery at a Milledgeville convenience store. He said a mask and gun that appear to have been used in the robbery were recovered, along with the cash allegedly taken.
"I want to commend my deputy, the state trooper and the Locust Grove officer that assisted in this pursuit," Long said.
"All too often we see where legislators try to create laws to ban police pursuits. Many agencies across the state and nation restrict their officers for chasing," Long added. "This is a prime example of why law enforcement must pursue fleeing violators, while using extreme caution for the safety of the public. ... As long as I am sheriff, if you flee in this county, we will pursue you and do everything in our power to apprehend you."