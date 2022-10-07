JACKSON — Many Americans are struggling to feed their families as retail food prices have increased 8.9% over the first seven months of 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The price of eggs has increased 20.9%. Poultry has increased 11.8%.  And, fresh vegetable prices are up 8%. 

Across Butts County, several food banks are available to help local families in need. Some are free, some charge a small fee and some require proof of residency.

