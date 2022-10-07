JACKSON — Many Americans are struggling to feed their families as retail food prices have increased 8.9% over the first seven months of 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The price of eggs has increased 20.9%. Poultry has increased 11.8%. And, fresh vegetable prices are up 8%.
Across Butts County, several food banks are available to help local families in need. Some are free, some charge a small fee and some require proof of residency.
At Jackson Food Bank in Flovilla, Issac Redman, 29, leads a crew of volunteers who provide food boxes to an average of 150 families every Wednesday. Families drive through, pay a $10 donation and receive a box of food that typically includes meat, produce and staples. Volunteers also offer to pray with families.
“They call us a prayer bank instead of a food bank,” said Redman, whose father, Mike Redman, and David Morris first started distributing food as a way to share leftover produce from a farmer in Jenkinsburg who found himself with an excess. “He told them to come and get the food and share it with needy families, and we grew from there. Later, the food ministry was founded by Rick Stubbs.”
The Jackson Food Bank is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on 138 Potts Trail in Flovilla. A $10 donation is required.
Here is a list of a few other food banks operating in Butts County:
• Joshua’s Place Foodbank Ministry distributes food the second and fourth Monday of every month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is an outreach ministry of Joshua’s Place Church located at 114 Duffey Road (Ga. Highway 36), Jackson. An ID is required. For more information, call 770-504-8551
• Hand N Hand, the food ministry at the First Baptist Church of Jackson, provides food on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The address is 1227 West Third St., Jackson. Participants must be residents of Butts County and are required to show proof of residency. For more information, call 770-775-3102
• Abundant Life Compassion Center provides food and clothing by appointments at the center or through delivery for those who are homebound. This is a ministry of Abundant Life Church. Call the church Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to set up an appointment at 770-775-4828.
• Christian Emergency Relief Foundation, 307 East Third St., Jackson, provides food on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Documentation such as an ID or proof of residency is required. For more information, call 770-504-9013.
• Siani Seventh Day Adventist Church on 387 Stark Road, Jackson. Call 678-565 5336 for details.
• Second Chance Ministry of Towaliga County Line Baptist Church on 111 Short Road, Jackson. Call 770-775-3995 for details.
• Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Ga. Highway 16 West, Jackson. Call 770-775-1225 for details.
