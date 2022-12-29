2022-12-27_13-04-19_986.jpeg

Tommie Cook, left, Ella Grantling and Crissy Crabtree were among the Butts County employees who helped distribute cases of water to residents who lost water or had low water pressure.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Parts of Butts County were without water or suffered from low water pressure beginning Monday, Dec. 26 when temperatures dropped as low as 8 degrees. This caused one main water line to break and numerous residential pipes to burst.

Butts County Water Authority General Manager Danielle Hopson received the call at 2 a.m. Monday that put things into motion.

