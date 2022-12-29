JACKSON — Parts of Butts County were without water or suffered from low water pressure beginning Monday, Dec. 26 when temperatures dropped as low as 8 degrees. This caused one main water line to break and numerous residential pipes to burst.
Butts County Water Authority General Manager Danielle Hopson received the call at 2 a.m. Monday that put things into motion.
“I received a call from the water plant to tell me we were almost out of the water,” said Hopson of the call from Herbert Head, water production superintendent at the Burford Plant. “That’s when we all came into the office and started contacting the hospital, notified the radio station to announce a boiled water advisory and started checking for leaks.”
A boiled water advisory is put into place when the water pressure drops below 20 psi.
Hudson said about 3,000 residents were affected mainly on the east side of Butts County where reports came in of “no water” or “low water pressure.”
“We only had one water main break at Marvin McEwen Road,” she said. “The majority of the problems stemmed from the water service line connections into homes. We had a lot of service line breaks, and people were out of town due to the holiday or it was at their summer vacation home. Others just didn’t know how to cut the water off.”
To find the leaks, officials literally walked door to door checking water meters.
“We brought everyone in on Monday and gave out meter lists. We went door to door checking meters; employees from the county, the city, Fire Department, EMS, Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, everyone was going out checking meters,” said Butts County Manager Brad Johnson.
What they found was an unprecedented number of broken pipes and people not home to find or fix them.
The water issue also affected Jackson residents as the city operates its own water treatment plants, but the water is sourced from the county, said Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic.
“The long and short of it is, the temperature dropped to as low as 8 degrees,” said Redic. “We expected to find a big leak, but the problem was actually in a dozen or more service lines. The pipes going to homes collectively caused the drop in pressure.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Redic was impressed with the dedication of the employees working on the problem and with how quickly everyone in the county worked together to solve the problem.
“The plan is to mitigate it, and the coordination was great,” Redic said. “Twenty-four hours is a long time to be without water, but it really got resolved very quickly.”
Johnson agreed. “The city, the county and the water authority; we all pull together when we have to in order to make good things happen,” he said.
“From my EMS background, the situation was a lot like if you were shot full of holes. You’re going to bleed out unless we plug the holes,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, there was no silver bullet that made things better.”
By Wednesday, Dec. 28, the county’s water supply was “stabilized,” according to Johnson.
While the water issues were being resolved, Butts County officials passed out two cases of water per resident at a distribution center set up at the Butts County Recreation Department. As of Wednesday afternoon, 100,000 bottles of water had been given to 1,400 families.
The Dollar General Distribution Center in Butts County delivered two tractor trailer loads of water, 28 pallets of which were donated by the company. “They were champions for us,” Johnson said.
In Flovilla, Mayor Beth Burns said the city made good use of its digital meters during the water emergency.
“In less than four hours, we knew where the excessive use was and could go and cut those 19 meters off,” she said. “Most were leaks. We had one customer who used 14,000 gallons in two days.”
Some 650 Flovilla residents receive their water from a system of five wells and two tanks that collectively hold 250,000 gallons of water.
“Both tanks got low, but we didn’t lose pressure,” Burns said.
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in and around Butts County. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: Things to do in Butts County this weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1