April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month and the Butts County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has placed blue pinwheels on the lawn of the Historical Butts County Courthouse at the corner of Third and Mulberry streets. The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign was launched nationally in 2008 to raise awareness of child abuse and reinforcing the need for safe, stable and nurturing environments that help children thrive.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
