April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but one form of child abuse that hasn't garnered as much attention as it should until this year is called "parental alienation," which is described as a a parent or an adult relative a child trusts speaking negatively about the other parent, which can create alienation in the relationship between the child and parent.
This year, April is also Parental Alienation Awareness Month and Kimberley Dial of Locust Grove, who is seeking to spread the word about the dangers of parental alienation, said recognition of it is a big step.
"This is really big, because this is something that has never happened before," Dial said. "Parental alienation has never been recognized as a form of child abuse until this year."
Studies have shown that parental alienation can have long-term negative effects on children who have experienced it, including mental health issues, increased risk of substance abuse, lower levels of self-sufficiency, and decreased physical health.
After attending numerous conferences on parental alienation, Dial believes she was alienated as a child, and wants to keep others from going through the same ordeal.
"I'm going to make a stand," Dial said. "It's not going to help me, because I'm an adult now, but it's going to help somebody else's family down the road. Parents need to know then even when they have disagreements with each other, don't say anything negative about the other, because your opinion should not be your child's opinion. You have to watch what you say, because you have little ears listening."
The Jackson City Council and Mayor Kay Pippin agree with Dial on the seriousness of parental alienation, and at their Apr. 20 meeting, the council approved a proclamation naming Monday, Apr. 25, 2021, as "Parental Alienation Awareness and Bubbles of Love Day."
Bubbles of Love Day began 11 years ago in Canada and has now spread around the world with the goal of everyone blowing soap bubbles for at least 10 minutes on Apr. 25 in honor of all children being allowed to love and be loved by both parents without fear or guilt.
The Jackson proclamation reads in part:
"Whereas, parental alienation deprives children of their right to love and be loved by their whole family and is very damaging to children;
"Whereas, behaviors such as speaking negatively about a parent to, or in front of, a child can destroy the bond between a loving parent and child;
"Whereas, awareness to this issue creates education and understanding to better the lives of the children in our community;
"Whereas, this year is the 2021 Annual Parental Alienation Awareness Day and the caring citizens of our community (are encouraged to) gather together and join others around the world to blow Bubbles of Love to symbolize that 'As bubbles flow freely, so should the natural love that a child has for both parents and both sides of family."
