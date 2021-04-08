The Jackson City Council approved a proclamation naming the week of April 18-24, 2021 as "Georgia Garden Week" in Jackson. The action came at their meeting on Apr. 5 as members of all three garden clubs in Jackson looked on.
The proclamation reads:
"Whereas: Georgias beautiful landscapes and gardens are among our state's greatest resources; and
"Whereas: Georgia's economy benefits when tourists visit our botanical gardens, as well as our state and federal historic gardens. Garden week provides an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the importance of these areas of our state; and
"Whereas: Organizations including the Garden Club of Georgia, Inc., serves the citizens of Georgia through programs that beautify our state, conserve resources, and educate Georgians; and
"Whereas: In partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the National Park Service Southeastern Region, the garden clubs of Georgia help to award grants for restoration of Georgia's historic landscapes and garden; now
"Therefore, I, Kay Pippin, mayor of the city of Jackson, do hereby proclaim April 18-24, 2021 as Georgia Garden Week in Jackson and encourage citizens of our city to recognize the work gardeners and landscapers do to keep Georgia beautiful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.