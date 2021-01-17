McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, Inc. has begun to accept applications for Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K programs for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. Expectant mothers and pregnant teens are highly encouraged to apply. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2021. Children with disabilities, foster children, and homeless families are given priority.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require everyone to meet federal guidelines. Our program offers a variety of services which include nutrition, health, mental health, education, social services, and parent involvement. Pre-Kindergarten is a free program with no income guidelines.
We offer Head Start and Early Head Start in Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton, and Upson.
McIntosh Trail does not discriminate against race, creed, sex, color, natural origin, or religious preference.
Applications are now accepted online, for direct access to the application please click this link. https://www.childplus.net/apply/en-us/CB5429073B1BC97488298C6DB7BD24D3/D3AD4C67B54593765577E9DA813E3B78. If you are having trouble accessing and/or completing the online application please use the contact information below to schedule a date and time to pick up a paper application at 565 Recreation Drive Jackson, GA 30233.
Applications are required to have the following information included when completed and turned in:
♦ Income verification (1040 form, recent paystub, W2 form, TANF, SSI benefits, child support, etc.)
♦ Immunization Certificate (Form 3231)
♦ Birth Certificate
♦ Medical Card (Medicaid, Peachcare, or private insurance)
You may contact Brittney Harrison by email at Bharrison@mtecdc.org or by phone at 770-775-3830, Ext. 115, at the Butts County Early Head Start/Head Start/Pre-K program.
