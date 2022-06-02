The water quality report for customers of the city of Jackson, the city of Jenkinsburg, and the Butts County Water & Sewer Authority is now available on the web at buttswsa.com/about-yourwater/quality. This report covers water testing for calendar year 2021.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires water systems to make an annual drinking water quality report available to their customers. This is done to facilitate public health protection and the public's right-to-know about local environmental information. These reports (also known as Consumer Confidence Reports), follow a specific format and language mandated by the EPA.
Paper copies of the report are also available at the Authority’s main office at 100 West Second Street on the Square in Jackson. Interested parties may also call 770-775-0042 to receive the report by mail.
Water customers are welcome to call Danielle Hopson at the same number if they have questions or want to learn more about their drinking water.
