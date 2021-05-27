Golfers on 24 teams took the links at Hickory Hills Golf Course on May 19 for the annual Butts County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.
There were two flights in the tournament. The winners were:
First Flight
• 1st Place - Jones Petroleum, 52.
• 2nd Place - Hickory Hills #1, 53
Bob Martin's team tied Hickory Hills #1 with a 53, but lost the playoff.
Second Flight
• 1st Place - Snapping Shoals EMC
• 2nd Place - Butts County Schools
Golfers were treated to a box lunch from and eligible for a number of raffle prizes.
Shannon McRae of Roots Outdoors was the big winner of the $1,000 Ball Drop, with her ball #110 finding it way into the hole from a front end loader that raised and then dropped all the balls over the hole at the same time.
