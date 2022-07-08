Tickets are now on sale for the annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
The event is set for Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Rivers Ranch Inc. Music will be provided by the band Contagious, and food and crafts vendors will be on hand.
Butts Aglow features tethered hot air balloons that light up after dark and create a colorful spectacle that is reflected in the waters of the ranch’s pond.
More than 1,500 people attended the 2021 event. Applications for outside food vendors and inside arts/crafts/dessert vendors are available at www.theriversranch.com. Vendors may also call Amanda Rivers at 404-414-7481 for more information.
Attendees may reserve a table or watch the event picnic-style by bringing their own blanket or chair. Tables for 10 are $500, which includes two parking passes.
Parking passes are $50 per car if purchased by July 22. After that date, parking passes are $75 per car. No bus parking is available. No coolers or pets are permitted.
To reserve a table or parking pass, visit https://www.buttschamber.com.
Sponsors for Butts Aglow are United Bank, Park Avenue BP, May & Carter Oil Co., Harold’s Propane, Westbury Care of Jackson, GleamPro, Rental Solutions, AWI Inc., and Wellstar-Sylvan Grove.
The Rivers Ranch is located at 1959 Ga. Highway 42 N., Jackson.
