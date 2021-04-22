The William McIntosh DAR Chapter recently honored member Anne Gray O’Neal. She was presented with a lifetime membership in the NSDAR 50-Year Club. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the Revolution is eligible for membership in The Daughters of the American Revolution. Anne has been a faithful member for five decades.
featured
Anne Gray O'Neal honored for 50 years as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featured
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- by Alison Kosik, CNN Business
- Updated
- 0
Cnn Politics
featured
- By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- McDonald's new BTS meal is coming, featuring flavors you weren't able to get in the US
- Jackson looking at law requiring rental property owners take responsibility for their properties and who rents them
- Deputy headed toward accident at I-75 and Hwy. 16 involved in accident in Jackson
- Griffin man arrested for murder in deaths of two Henry County men found in back of burning truck
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Man kills 11-year-old daughter, then takes his own life at Gwinnett County park, police say
- Three I-75 construction projects, including one in Butts County, will affect traffic this weekend
- Butts County Sheriff's Office investigating false report of person with weapon that locked down two schools
- Scottie Pippen announces death of son Antron, former basketball standout at Collins Hill
Images
Videos
Collections
- Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Georgia
- PHOTOS: 2021 Jackson High School STAR Student/Teacher Program
- ON THE MARKET: Loganville home on 2+ acres features rocking chair front porch, theater
- Highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree
- States where food stamps are used the most
- Richest women in America
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Most rural counties in Georgia
- PHOTOS: High flying action with Monster Energy Supercross at Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Billionaires who live in the smallest American towns
Latest News
- Anne Gray O'Neal honored for 50 years as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution
- Supreme Court ruling will make it easier to sentence juveniles to life sentence without parole
- Study predicts slowdown in carbon reduction among Southeastern utilities
- Governor Brian Kemp appoints first black chairman of Stone Mountain board
- Fleur de Lolly: Stepping outside the box with pasta shells for enchiladas
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Has your employer opened back up your place of work?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.