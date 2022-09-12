JACKSON — At 19, Jacksonville, Fla., native Anna Ashe made history when she recently became Jackson’s first full-time female firefighter.
The city has employed female firefighters in the past, but Ashe is the first full-time female firefighter.
Ashe’s career was put in motion when she met city of Jackson Fire Chief Harvey Norris more than a year ago.
“I met the Chief at a funeral. I saw his emblem on his shirt, and he gave me his business card,” Ashe said. “I was a junior in high school then, but I held onto his business card. He told me when I graduated, he would get me started.”
She graduated from Mandarin High School in 2021 and moved to Henry County to take care of her maternal grandmother. And, Norris was true to his word. With help from Three Rivers Regional Commission’s Work Force Program, Ashe trained at the local fire station.
“Work Force paid for my uniform and my books, and I trained here in Jackson with the lieutenants and people here at the station,” she said. “I started in October, and I came in 8-5 and worked on my certification. It took about four months.”
Norris said the other firefighters met and worked with Ashe during her training. “The guys got to know her, and I felt like she would be a good fit for our department,” he said. “Firefighters are a special breed. They take to some people, but they don’t take to everybody and they took to her.”
At first, Norris was worried over whether Ashe could handle the physical requirements of the job, but his worries were unfounded.
“She’s tiny, but she can do the ‘quick dress’ faster than some of the guys,” Norris said. “You have to be able to put on full gear within two minutes, and she does it in about a minute and 10 seconds. And, that gear weighs 75 pounds.”
Ashe’s family is European and has always pushed her to pick a career in the medical field. (As an aside, she speaks fluent Russian and misses having the opportunity to do so.)
“I decided I could start out with firefighting,” she said. “Now I want to pursue becoming a paramedic so I’m always asking questions and watching what the medical side is doing.”
Ashe became attracted to firefighting and emergency medical services because of an experience in Florida with her paternal grandmother.
“She had surgery and had an allergic reaction, and the EMTs basically saved her life,” Ashe said. “That was when I was in middle school, and it really stuck with me.”
Ashe says she is enjoying every day of her new job. Having been raised by her grandparents, she has a heart for the elderly. “I love just helping elderly residents who have fallen by offering a lift assist,” she said.
And, she’s admittedly proud of her accomplishments.
“Just being here and being certified makes me want to give myself a pat on the back,” she said. “I’m 19 years old, and I get to go out into the community and give back.”
