AnimalEvents.jpg

Santa will be on hand for photos with pets during Butts Mutt’s Santa Paws. The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Butts County Animal Control.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — Butts County’s animal rescue organizations are geared up for the holidays with events for pet owners and those who want to be.

If you are contemplating becoming a cat owner, or want to add another cat to your pet family, Klassy Kats will hold a Christmas-time Cat Adoption on Saturday, Dec. 17. The adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Butts County Animal Control (BCAC) at 155 Bibb Station Road in Jackson.

