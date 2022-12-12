JACKSON — Butts County’s animal rescue organizations are geared up for the holidays with events for pet owners and those who want to be.
If you are contemplating becoming a cat owner, or want to add another cat to your pet family, Klassy Kats will hold a Christmas-time Cat Adoption on Saturday, Dec. 17. The adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Butts County Animal Control (BCAC) at 155 Bibb Station Road in Jackson.
Klassy Kats is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe environment for the homeless cats and kittens of BCAC, while actively seeking loving and permanent homes.
Also on Dec. 17, Butts Mutts will once again present Santa Paws. Santa will be at BCAC from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for photos with pets. Bring your own camera or download your pet’s photo from the Butts Mutts Facebook page after the event.
Adoptable dogs will be on hand so potential pet owners are encouraged to apply at www.buttsmutts.com for adoption pre-appoval before the event.
Butts Mutts is an all volunteer, foster-based dog rescue whose mission is to reduce pet overpopulation. The group partners with local vets and low-cost spay/neuter organizations to offer spay and neuter clinics.
December’s spay/neuter event, “Balls are for Trees,” is set for Monday, Dec. 19. Butts County pet owners pay a discounted rate of $20 to the HELP Spay and Neuter Clinic, plus the cost of a rabies vaccine, to have their pet spayed or neutered.
Pets must be dropped off at 8:30 a.m. at 625 West 3rd St., Jackson Ga. (This is the parking lot of the Butts County Administration Building.) The clinic van returns on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. to the return the pets following surgery.
The next spay/neuter event will be held on Jan. 4. Contact Butts Mutts by email at butts.mutts@gmail.com for more information or if you have questions.