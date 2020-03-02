Andrew Ferguson has a diverse background including time as a golf professional and a human resources specialist, as well as a screenwriter.
In 2020 Ferguson hopes to add “elected politician” to that resume. More specifically the Athens resident wants to be the new congressman from Georgia’s 10th district, which represents part of Butts County. His primary campaign themes are “jobs, healthcare and hope.”
Ferguson’s journey into politics began in recent years when he supported Chalis Montgomery’s bid for the 10th District seat held by Jody Hice. He was also active in Stacey Abrams’ bid for governor in 2018 and he is currently supporting Elizabeth Warren and her presidential campaign.
“Those three strong, courageous women have been a major influence on me,” Ferguson said.
A native of Duluth, Ferguson has lived in Athens for several years. After earning multiple degrees from the University of Georgia, Ferguson worked as a golf pro for the school for five years and then moved into human resources for Athens-Clarke County. He also points to his time as a screenwriter.
It was during his time volunteering for the Montgomery congressional campaign that he saw how much Republican incumbent Jody Hice did not serve a representative for all people in the district.
“My father was a Gwinnett County commissioner for more than a decade,” Ferguson said. “I saw first-hand the power of public service. Elected officials can make a real difference. There are many areas in the 10th District that have been left behind by Jody Hice.”
Ferguson’s mother was a public school teacher for three decades.
“My grandparents were farmers and railroad workers,” Ferguson said. “My parents were educators and public servants. My brothers and sisters all teach or work at non-profits. They’ve all been proud to be called ‘Georgians,’ and it’s a badge I’m proud to wear as well. Georgians are kind and welcoming and generous and hard working. But we are fed up with politics as usual, and the people of this state, and of this district, deserve representation that truly reflects our values.”
The candidate noted that his father was a Republican as are other family members.
“Republicans can care about health care and education and the environment too,” he said. “I have a message for all citizens of District 10. Jody Hice does not represent the district well at all. Some of my main concerns will be health care and protecting a woman’s right to control her own body. Jody Hice is someone who voted against legislation which would protect women from domestic violence. He also said a woman could run for office as long as she got her husband’s permission.”
During his time campaigning Ferguson said he has received a strong reception from voters and citizens in the 10th District. He has been to 14 of the 25 counties so far and is looking forward to visiting other counties as well.
“There has been good support at the events as well as good financial support,” Ferguson said. “We will continue to draw the contrast between my campaign and Jody Hice.”
Ferguson is single and is the proud owner of Carlos, a Chihuahua.
Currently Ferguson is one of four announced Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Hice in the 2020 general election. Clyde Elrod, an electrician and subcontractor, Alvin Spitzner, an IT professional and Tabitha Johnson-Green, a nurse and the 2018 Democratic nominee for the 10th district, have also thrown their hats in the primary ring.
The winner of the Democratic primary in 2020 will once have a tough battle in the heavily Republican 10th District.
Since winning a competitive primary in 2014, including a runoff victory against Jackson’s Mike Collins, Hice has really not been challenged for the 10th Congressional seat. After a tough primary, he won the 2014 general election by 33%.
Hice had two GOP primary challengers in 2018 but easily won with 79% of the vote. The general election last year saw Hice win by a 63-37% margin. Hice is currently unchallenged in the Republican primary in 2020.
The district covers a large geographic area including the counties of Baldwin, Barrow, Butts (partial), Clarke (partial), Columbia (partial), Glascock, Greene, Gwinnett (partial), Hancock, Henry (partial), Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, McDuffie, Morgan, Newton (partial), Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Taliaffero, Walton, Warren, Washington and Wilkes.
The 2020 primary is set for May 19. The filing deadline for candidates is March 6.
