As peanut butter

Roasted

Raw

Blanched

Boiled

Fried

Powdered

In a trail mix

In a granola bar

On a sundae

In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert)

Two words: peanut brittle

I am allergic to peanuts.

I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here.

I don't like peanuts.

Vote

View Results