An officer was killed and three others were wounded during a standoff involving a barricaded person in Levelland, Texas, on Thursday, according to police.
"The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of our own, tonight, SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett," it said in a statement.
The department's SWAT team responded to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland, following reports of a person barricaded and shots fired, according to the police.
"Shortly after arrival, gunfire was exchanged and Sgt. Bartlett was shot. Sgt. Bartlett was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased," the statement said.
Three other officers were wounded in the incident.
The situation is ongoing, according to Lubbock County Sheriff spokesperson Kasie Davis. Multiple law enforcement agencies are onsite.
"We appreciate the public's support during this difficult time and ask for continued prayers for his family, both blood and blue," the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office said.
Levelland is a city of around 13,000 people located about 30 miles west of Lubbock.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
