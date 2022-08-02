A fundraiser for a charity affiliated with the powerful National Rifle Association won't be held as planned Saturday at a municipal facility in Texas after relatives of children slaughtered in May at an elementary school some 40 miles away lobbied city council members to deny the event its venue.

As some attendees held photos of Robb Elementary School shooting victims, the Hondo City Council voted 4-to-1 Monday to revoke a rental agreement that would have allowed members of the Medina Area Friends of NRA to hold a fundraiser at a site owned by the city of about 8,000 residents. The move came as the carnage in nearby Uvalde -- the most deadly US school shooting in nearly a decade -- has reignited debate over US gun laws and public safety.

CNN's Michelle Watson contributed to this story.

