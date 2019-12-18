Daughtry Elementary PTO transformed the school into a winter wonderland to host "An Evening with Santa" on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Students and families had a wonderful time visiting with Santa and taking pictures, writing letters to Santa, creating different ornaments, listening to Ms. Claus read a story, drinking hot cocoa and eating cookies.
Assisting in the festivities were the Jackson High School varsity basketball cheerleaders, the JHS Leo club, and some football players, honor society and Beta Club representatives.
The evening finale was a Christmas performance by the Daughtry fifth grade band, chorus, bells, and fourth grade recorder players. Principal Brentius Watts and several teachers ended the evening with a performance of "I'm a Snowman.”