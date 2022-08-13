A Florida alligator was euthanized after bystanders spotted the reptile swimming with a knife stuck between its eyes, officials say.

An alligator trapper captured the injured gator July 1 in a pond in Deltona, Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CNN in a statement. Several passersby had shared photos to social media of the animal swimming behind a Subway store, according to CNN affiliate WESH. The photos show the knife apparently lodged in the animal's head, and visible from above the surface of the water as it swam.

