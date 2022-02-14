An Albuquerque stabbing spree leaves 11 people wounded, police say

At least 11 people were stabbed Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico -- and police believe the same suspect was responsible for each attack.
"Officers are investigating 7 possible scenes - stretching from Downtown to Central and Wyoming - with reports of 11 stabbing victims," the Albuquerque Police Department tweeted Sunday evening.
"All victims are in stable condition. The lone suspect is in custody."
The suspect's identity has not been released, and the motive for the attacks is unclear.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
