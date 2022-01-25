Amy Beasley, a teacher at Henderson Middle School, was named the Extra Mile Employee of the Month for January at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education. She was nominated by fellow teacher Kristy Campbell, and Board of Education District 2 member Mamie Crawford read her nomination:
“I believe Amy Beasley should receive the Extra-Mile Award because Amy never says no to anyone needing anything. She is always willing to help students, teachers, and administration, even after hours. She will tutor, explain concepts, do displays, design and craft bulletin boards, coach cheerleading, be on committees and more. She goes above and beyond for the school and truly shows the Tiger Spirit!”
Amy Beasley was not able to be present at the meeting, so Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Watkins (left) accepted her certificate for her from Mamie Crawford (right).
