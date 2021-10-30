Three people were killed and another was injured early Saturday when an Amtrak train struck a vehicle at a South Carolina railroad crossing, fire officials said.
A police officer reported the crash about 2:30 a.m., according to a statement from the North Charleston Fire Department.
First responders found four people near the heavily damaged vehicle at the Remount Road railroad crossing, the statement said. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was transported to a local hospital.
The four people were believed to be in the car at the time of the crash, according to the statement.
The Amtrak train, with 500 passengers, made a controlled emergency stop, the statement said. No injuries were reported on the train.
Amtrak was assessing damage to the train, the fire department said.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
