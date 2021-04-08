ATLANTA – As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2,000,000 in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia, including $25,000 to Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson.
Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing over $6,000,000 to rural Georgia hospitals.
“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities for healthy, safe and productive lives. This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for generations to come,” comments Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. “2020 was truly an unexpected year and the effects of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our healthcare workers and systems. We are happy to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality healthcare to all.”
Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in Georgia to face financial crises for years. The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. The financial contributions through this program furthers the hospitals’ abilities to provide quality health care for the thousands of Georgians who call these communities home.
The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospitals’ specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients.
Recent projects completed at Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital utilizing all the donated funds in the past couple of years include the newly renovated Emergency Department, including new portable x-ray machines that shorten the time required for patient diagnosis, while also greatly increasing patient comfort. This was completed at the end of 2019, just weeks before the pandemic began. An outpatient rehabilitation center renovation including new state-of-the-art equipment was also completed.
Most recently was the completion of the Radiology Department remodel and expansion, including the addition of an advanced CT scanner to enhance physician ability to make better informed medical decisions.
Currently, funds are in use now as the Sylvan Grove Hospital renovation continues with upgrades for all inpatient rooms throughout the hospital, including renovated bathrooms and the replacement of all patient beds and furniture.
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.
