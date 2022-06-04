Ameris Bank continued to show their support for Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital with a contribution recently of $25,000 in support of the hospital as they serve the health needs of the entire Butts County community.
The bank has supported the hospital and the health of Butts County in this way for several years as part of Georgia’s Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program. In the last two years, these funds contributed by Ameris Bank and others proved especially crucial for the hospital when the Covid pandemic began affecting the entire community, and country.
“We are all grateful for Ameris Bank and their continued support of our hospital, our staff and this community,” said Tamara Ison, president for Wellstar Sylvan Grove and Spalding Regional hospitals. “We thank everyone who works for Ameris Bank, especially those in Jackson.”
Standing next to a new CT scanner at Sylvan Grove are Kathleen Smith, Wellstar Foundation; Lisa Johnson, CNO, Sylvan Grove & Spalding Regional hospitals; Melissa Harris, Ameris Bank Vice President & Branch Manager; Tamara Ison, president, Sylvan Grove and Spalding Regional hospitals; Mike Scott, Ameris Bank Commercial Banking Executive - Southside.
