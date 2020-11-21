WINCHESTER, Virg. - American Woodmark Corporation, a leading supplier of cabinetry to the new construction and remodeling industries, has received the No. 1 overall ranking for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Kitchen Cabinet Satisfaction Study. American Woodmark also achieved the highest scores in following factors: ordering and delivery, price and design features.
American Woodmark has a plant in Jackson that serves America's southeast region. The Jackson plant celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2019.
"Our team is honored to be recognized as the best in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power," said Teresa May, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We have always worked to meet customer needs and expectations to ensure our cabinets make each house feel like home."
The J.D. Power 2020 Kitchen Cabinet Satisfaction Study found the overall satisfaction for kitchen cabinets in the industry is 850 (on a 1,000-point scale). American Woodmark scored well above with an 870. This is the second time in the past five years that American Woodmark has won this award.
"I'm proud of our team members for always taking care of our customers, and this prestigious award reflects our ongoing commitment to provide exceptionals service," May said. "We are dedicated to delivering on our mission that at American Woodmark, we don't just build cabinets; we build careers, community and homes, helping build a better world around us."
The 2020 U.S. Kitchen Cabinets Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 1,478 customers who purchased cabinets within the previous 12 months. The study was fielded from January through March 2020.
