ATLANTA - In coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from the coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.
People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.
You may qualify to donate plasma for coronavirus patients if you meet specific convalescent plasma and regular blood donation eligibility requirements:
• You are at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or younger.
• You are in good health. You generally feel well, even if you're being treated for a chronic condition.
• You have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but are now symptom free and fully recovered from COVID-19.
If you’re fully recovered from a new coronavirus infection and meet the above criteria, please visit: RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid and fill out the Donor Eligibility Form. A Red Cross representative will follow up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility.
If you currently have or suspect that you have COVID-19 and have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.